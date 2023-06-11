McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

