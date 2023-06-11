Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,355 Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXE opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

