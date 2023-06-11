Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,003 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $61.34.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.