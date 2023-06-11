Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $736,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

