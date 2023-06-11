Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 177,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

