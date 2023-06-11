Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 2.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.