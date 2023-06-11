Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 207,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 164,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 72,863 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

