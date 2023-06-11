Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,105 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 151,331 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 247,089 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 209,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

