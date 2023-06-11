Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,661 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.