Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.94% of Cboe Global Markets worth $124,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

BATS CBOE opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.11.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

