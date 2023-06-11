Marshall Wace LLP Sells 5,553,729 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,201,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Stellantis worth $144,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.