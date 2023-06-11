Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,550,762 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550,762 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.35% of Option Care Health worth $73,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,365,000 after acquiring an additional 365,213 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health



Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

