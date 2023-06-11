Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $77,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

