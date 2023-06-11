Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,269,792 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.46% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $108,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

