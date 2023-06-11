Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2,293.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of DexCom worth $110,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

