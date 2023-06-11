Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.80% of Cloudflare worth $119,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,529 shares of company stock worth $26,149,296. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

