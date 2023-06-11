Marshall Wace LLP Buys 380,062 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 378.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $70,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $63.58 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

