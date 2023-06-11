Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,883,828 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Ares Capital worth $83,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

