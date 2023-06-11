Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 4.5 %
Marin Software stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.