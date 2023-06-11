MagnetGold (MTG) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,895.00

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $73.68 million and $14,895.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

