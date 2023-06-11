Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.83. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUGDF. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

