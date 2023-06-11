Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488,857 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.1% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amundi owned 1.19% of Linde worth $1,933,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $360.76 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.58 and its 200 day moving average is $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.