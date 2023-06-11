Lido DAO (LDO) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00007055 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $55.99 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,587,281 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

