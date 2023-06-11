Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 749,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

