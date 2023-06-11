LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.84. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 20.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.