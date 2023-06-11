Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,066 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $220.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

