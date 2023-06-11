Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.14 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

