Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,278,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

