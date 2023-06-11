Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.