Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

