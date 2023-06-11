Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.96 and a 200-day moving average of $496.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

