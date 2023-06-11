Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $534.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day moving average of $444.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 272.46, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

