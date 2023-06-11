Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 7.69% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

FDV stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

