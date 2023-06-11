Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $241.61. The stock had a trading volume of 984,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

