Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 3.4 %

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

ADBE traded up $14.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,933,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,152. The company has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $466.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

