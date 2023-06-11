Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.44. 168,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,125. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

