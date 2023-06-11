Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 213.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $105.34. 393,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.