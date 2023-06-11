Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,426 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,985,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Z traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.