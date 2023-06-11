Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.27. The company had a trading volume of 350,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $227.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

