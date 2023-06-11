KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,086 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.