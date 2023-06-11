Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,231,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,434 shares of company stock worth $10,083,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. 2,075,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,501. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.