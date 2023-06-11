Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,383 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for 3.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 191,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

