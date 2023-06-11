KGH Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

KGH Ltd decreased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,207,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 326,695 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 3.5% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KGH Ltd owned about 1.58% of Kosmos Energy worth $45,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 3,356,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy Profile

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.