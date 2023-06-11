KGH Ltd Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5,154.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 359,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after buying an additional 352,931 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

GTLS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 629,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,271. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.49.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

