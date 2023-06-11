KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,846,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,103,000 after buying an additional 1,993,369 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

