Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Upstart accounts for about 0.6% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of UPST traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 10,074,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,520,690. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,963 shares of company stock worth $2,105,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

