Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,500 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. TELA Bio accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of TELA Bio worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. 107,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.30%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

