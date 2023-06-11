Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

KMDA stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

