Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $6,895.75 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03026232 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,629.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

