J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Lowered to GBX 209

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSAIY. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.20.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of JSAIY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.